What Exactly Makes Beer A Bock?

Unlike wine, where distinctions are based on region or grape varietals, beer classifications leave room for a bit more ambiguity. While there are technical qualities that differentiate a pilsner from a typical lager or an ale from a lager, subcategories of beer are where the boundaries start to become a bit less rigid. Especially in the case of a lesser-known beer (such as a bock), knowing what exactly you're consuming makes the tasting experience all the more appreciable.

A bock is a subcategory of a lager, meaning brewers use bottom-fermenting lager yeast. Bottom-dwelling yeast produces deeper, more robust flavors, and bocks are left to ferment for longer intervals to mellow its strong taste. Originally a dark German beer, the most defining characteristic of a bock is a malt-heavy flavor profile. While the malt in a bock can be either Munich or Vienna, bock producers most commonly use Munich malts, giving the brew a toasted bread-like quality.

The color range for a bock is anywhere between amber and dark brown. Its smell and taste are akin to its color, heavy and robust. Toasted bread and rich caramel notes headline its flavor. Because malt-forward beers can have an overpowering sweetness, brewers smoothen it out with a high alcohol content — a bock hovers around 6% and 7% ABV.