The Boozy Ingredients Ina Garten Adds To Her Iconic Pot Roast

Ina Garten is no stranger to boozy recipes (remember that humongous Cosmo she mixed during the 2020 quarantine?). When she's not shaking things up for cocktail hour, Garten sometimes incorporates alcohol into her food recipes, too. Classic pot roast requires a braising liquid and Garten's version contains two types of alcohol.

In her Company Pot Roast recipe, the Barefoot Contessa uses 2 cups of red wine and a couple of tablespoons of Cognac or brandy. She sears the meat, then boils the alcohol, vegetables, and aromatics in the braising liquid on the stovetop, before re-adding the beef to the pot and putting it in the oven for around 2 ½ hours or until the meat is tender. But the alcohol's job isn't done yet — once the meat and veggies are removed for serving, Garten suggests you turn that gorgeous, residual liquid into a flavorful sauce. Most, if not all, of the alcohol will have evaporated by this point, so you're left with the concentrated flavor of the wine and Cognac, plus the meat juices. Garten makes a gravy by combining the liquid with some butter and flour and serves the sauce with the pot roast.

Her beef bourguignon also includes alcohol, calling for a hefty ½ cup of Cognac plus a whole bottle of red wine. Meanwhile, her recipe for Parker's Beef Stew is also generously boozed up with a full bottle of red.