The White Wine Substitute For Cooking That's Already In Your Pantry

Tons of recipes call for a splash of white wine to add a distinct flavor and a nuanced taste to a dish. White wine can often act as a secret ingredient in soups and stews, or when deglazing a pan to pick up all the flavorful browned bits that stick to the bottom. Wine can even become the backbone of some recipes like in a white wine and butter sauce to top pasta, fish, or chicken.

However, wine is not something everyone keeps in their home pantry, so you can find yourself in a pinch when a recipe calls for it. Some people choose not to drink and don't keep alcohol at home, some people who simply don't drink much don't find it a reasonable investment to buy a bottle or box of wine just to use for a recipe, and others might not know enough about wine to partake.

Whatever your reasoning, there are a few replacements for white wine in a recipe. Vinegar is a surprising secret ingredient that can replace wine in your cooking, but there are a few other options available to you too.