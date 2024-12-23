For Better Tasting Beef Stew, There's One Juice You Should Pour In

Hear us out, V8 juice is actually a total game changer for beef stew. When those cold days arrive, who doesn't love a classic winter soup recipe? For the meat eaters out there, winter probably means beef stew. Beef stew comes with everything you need from slow cooked meat to soft potatoes, tasty vegetables and usually some version of tomatoes.

Whether you're a fan of stewed tomatoes, the paste variety, or fresh, this fruit adds depth to beef stew in particular. Using V8 juice alongside or instead of tomatoes can take your favorite stew recipe and intensify it in a great way. According to Campbell's ingredients list there are 8 different vegetables in this juice, tomatoes, carrots, celery, beets, lettuce, watercress and spinach. Along with enhancing the meal's overall flavor, pouring some V8 in can sneak some extra nutritional value in for those who aren't as interested in the vegetable part of "beef" stew.