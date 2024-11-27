Start Freezing Your Leftover Beer And Thank Us Later

Beer: The go-to for toasts, a refreshing draft at summer barbecues, a must at sports bars, and just a crisp bubbly pour for any day. From Kevin's famous chili in "The Office" to Gordon Ramsay's beef and ale stew to easy beer bread, beer has proven its culinary power; adding rich, delicious flavors to countless dishes. So, here's what we want you to try: Don't toss those leftover beer sips!

While they might not be ideal for drinking, they're still fantastic for cooking. Simply pour those leftover beers into ice cube trays, leave the lid open to allow for expansion as they freeze, and use these beer cubes as a flavor enhancer. Just remember not to freeze beer in glass bottles, as the liquid expands and may cause them to explode.

Here's a quick reminder for beer batter fans. Freezing beer unfortunately removes its carbonation, and those bubbles are what make beer batter so crisp and fluffy. So, frozen beer cubes aren't ideal for something like frying batter. But besides that, they can add flavor to many other dishes in the kitchen. Remember, like wine, beer offers a complex range of notes and flavors that can enhance your cooking with unique aromas. Just be mindful that certain types of beer that have pronounced bitterness, like hoppy ales, may not pair well with lighter dishes.