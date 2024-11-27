Start Freezing Your Leftover Beer And Thank Us Later
Beer: The go-to for toasts, a refreshing draft at summer barbecues, a must at sports bars, and just a crisp bubbly pour for any day. From Kevin's famous chili in "The Office" to Gordon Ramsay's beef and ale stew to easy beer bread, beer has proven its culinary power; adding rich, delicious flavors to countless dishes. So, here's what we want you to try: Don't toss those leftover beer sips!
While they might not be ideal for drinking, they're still fantastic for cooking. Simply pour those leftover beers into ice cube trays, leave the lid open to allow for expansion as they freeze, and use these beer cubes as a flavor enhancer. Just remember not to freeze beer in glass bottles, as the liquid expands and may cause them to explode.
Here's a quick reminder for beer batter fans. Freezing beer unfortunately removes its carbonation, and those bubbles are what make beer batter so crisp and fluffy. So, frozen beer cubes aren't ideal for something like frying batter. But besides that, they can add flavor to many other dishes in the kitchen. Remember, like wine, beer offers a complex range of notes and flavors that can enhance your cooking with unique aromas. Just be mindful that certain types of beer that have pronounced bitterness, like hoppy ales, may not pair well with lighter dishes.
Ways to use beer ice cubes to enhance your dishes
Beer can infuse stews and soups with balanced, toasty, and nutty flavors. For example, the smooth bitter-sweetness of Guinness, with its coffee and malt notes, make it an excellent choice for stews featuring both meat and vegetables. Additionally, the alpha acids and tannins in beer help tenderize meat, making beer ideal for marinades. Not only does it enhance the aroma, but it also breaks down the meat fibers for a softer bite. Just remember to thaw your beer ice cubes if you plan to use them in marinades. Another option is to toss some beer ice cubes into your slow cooker and let your brats simmer until they soak up all the rich flavors.
These frozen beer cubes are also fantastic for making sauces and pan glaze. Beer and cheese combine beautifully to create a warm dipping sauce that pairs so well with all kinds of bread and crackers, the absolute best cozy snack for a chilly day. If you enjoy glazing with booze like wine or vodka, it's time to give beer a try. Add a couple of frozen beer cubes to your pan with honey, Dijon mustard, a bit of brown sugar, a clove of minced garlic, and a touch of thyme or rosemary. Reduce the mixture until it thickens to a glaze to coat pan-fried meats like pork, chicken, or sausage. Trust us, you're bound to fall in love with the flavor.