The Beer You Should Bring For The Perfect BBQ Pairing
POV: You've been invited to a cookout and, like any polite guest, you ask if you can bring anything. The host says beer is always welcome, but doesn't specify a type. If you know they're a Bud Light guy, then that's what you bring — ditto if they're a fan of some obscure artisanal brew, as long as you can find (and afford) the stuff. If you really want to put some thought and effort into finding the perfect beer pairing, though, you may wish to seek expert advice, and this is where Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, comes in.
As Goldstein pointed out when we spoke with him, both beer and barbecue come in many different varieties. As he told us, "When pairing a beer with a type of meat, I would take into consideration the preparation and the type of sauce being used as that will really dictate what will pair best with the type of BBQ." What this means is, even if you don't want to come right out and ask the host what kind of beer they want, you should at least hint around to see what's on the menu.
Here are some suggestions to get you started
Cody Goldstein tells us his pick for leaner meats would be something lighter and more acidic like a sour or a pilsner. For well-marbled steaks or short ribs with a thick fat cap, he said, "I lean more into heavier and hoppy beers such as IPAs and ales that can cut through the heavier fat content." Of course, you need to bear in mind that not everyone is a fan of bitter beers. Though, to be fair, you can learn to love bitter beers if you try hard enough.
Sauces, too, can dictate the best beer for any given type of barbecue. With a super-sweet glaze, this is where you do want that bitter beer (or at least a non-sweet one) to balance it out. If the sauce is more tangy than sugary, however, you could go with a porter or even a milkshake stout.
If you're unsure of the menu or the guest list for the barbecue you'll be attending, your best bet might be a lager (which just so happens to be the most popular beer in the world). "My go-to six-pack," says Goldstein, "is usually something that is universally easy-drinking and well-known such as Red Stripe, Corona, or Stella Artois." If price is very much an object, you can also check out our list of beers that are both cheap and delicious.