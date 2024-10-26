The Beer You Should Bring For The Perfect BBQ Pairing

POV: You've been invited to a cookout and, like any polite guest, you ask if you can bring anything. The host says beer is always welcome, but doesn't specify a type. If you know they're a Bud Light guy, then that's what you bring — ditto if they're a fan of some obscure artisanal brew, as long as you can find (and afford) the stuff. If you really want to put some thought and effort into finding the perfect beer pairing, though, you may wish to seek expert advice, and this is where Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, comes in.

As Goldstein pointed out when we spoke with him, both beer and barbecue come in many different varieties. As he told us, "When pairing a beer with a type of meat, I would take into consideration the preparation and the type of sauce being used as that will really dictate what will pair best with the type of BBQ." What this means is, even if you don't want to come right out and ask the host what kind of beer they want, you should at least hint around to see what's on the menu.