14 Cheap But Delicious Beers You'll Wish You Tried Sooner

The rise of the United States' craft beer industry has been one of the most surprising and welcomed food and beverage trends of the 21st century. It has led to a huge increase in the number of brewery jobs and greatly diversified the country's beer offering while also enabling the establishment of many local businesses. However, there is one major drawback to craft beer: its price. As inflation has driven up the price of all beer, craft beers have become increasingly unaffordable with some bars and taprooms reportedly charging up to $16 for a single pint. Prices like these are, understandably, forcing many customers toward cheaper brews. Happily, cheap beer does not have to be flavorless, as the following 14 cheap but delicious beers exemplify.

Of course, people enjoy cheap beers for various reasons, not just their affordability. David Chang has previously championed cheap beer for its ability to pair well with just about any food, while others have noted that they enjoy how the taste of cheap beer is nostalgic, bringing up memories of what and how their parents used to drink. That being said, not all cheap beers are made equal. How could they be when even Costco used to sell its own lager. Fortunately, the following products are a cut above Costco's old offering, and all manage to prove that there is such a thing as delicious and affordable beer.