What Does It Actually Mean To Cut Meat Against The Grain?

When someone is said to "go against the grain," it usually means that they've done something unexpected, or that conventional wisdom suggests is unwise. But when it comes to cutting meat, going against the grain is exactly what you're supposed to do. By cutting against the grain of a piece of meat, you make it significantly easier to chew. This results in a much more pleasant dining experience than you would get if you cut with the grain.

So what, exactly, is the grain? Well, it's just another term for the patterns of long muscle fibers running through a cut of meat. On tender cuts of meat like the loin, the grain can be very fine and difficult to see. That's because tender cuts come from parts of the animal's body that didn't get much exercise, meaning they stay nice and soft. You can cut these pieces of meat any way you like.

But if you're faced with something tougher like flank steak, cutting with the grain — that is, in the same direction as the muscle fibers — will give you a particularly flavorful mouthful of rubber. Even though flank or skirt can be some of the best cuts of steak for grilling, it's essential to cut them the opposite way — against the grain — if you want a tender bite. And if you follow a few tips, it's not hard to do.