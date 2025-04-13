The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Dining At Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chão as a Brazilian steakhouse provides a fairly special dining experience for its customers. Once diners have been sat at their table they will see gauchos — Brazilian trained chefs — circling the restaurant with a variety of mouthwatering fire-roasted meats that are then sliced from the skewer that it's on table-side for customers to sample and enjoy. Besides the wide range of meats, patrons also get to enjoy the buffet-style seasonal Market Table and assortment of side dishes that are also served table-side.

The chain's first restaurant opened in 1979 in the countryside of Porto Alegre and didn't make its way over to the United States until 1997 when it opened a location in Dallas, Texas. While in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, Fogo de Chão was a struggling steakhouse chain but has since turned things around and has even been ranked as one of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. and was awarded the No. 1 spot in an ultimate ranking of all-you-can-eat buffet chains. Today, it has 97 locations worldwide and is still expanding with 12 locations coming soon, nine of which are in the United States and could possibly be opening in a city near you.

Due to how unique the dining experience is at Fogo de Chão it is easy, especially for newbies, to make mistakes. So, whether you've already visited the restaurant or are preparing for your first time, we have compiled a list of the biggest blunders people make when eating there so you can avoid them. Almost like a kind of beginner's guide to Brazilian barbecue.