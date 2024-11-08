The Ultimate Ranking Of All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Chains

Not so long ago, it was predicted that the United States' all-you-can-eat buffet chains were on their last legs. Falling demand for this dining style during the 2000s and 2010s was compounded by the COVID-19 Pandemic which saw customers develop a huge aversion to sharing communal dishes and serving spoons with strangers. However, the recent cost of living crisis has revitalized the nation's all-you-can-eat buffet chains with many members of the public turning to them as a reliable means of having a filling and affordable meal out.

Food and beverage management lecturer Lilly Jan, expounded on this idea in an interview with The New York Times. She said, "Americans [...] are afraid to take risks with their dollars as relates to food. They want to go somewhere with the kids where everyone can have what they want and it doesn't break the bank, but they want to make it an experience."

While many all-you-can-eat buffet chains do offer a consistent and exciting experience, several others come up short. In this article, we have examined both amateur and professional reviews to create an overview of America's all-you-can-eat buffet chains. A detailed explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of the article, but before we get to that let's learn more about the country's all-you-can-eat buffet chains.