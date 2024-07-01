The Biggest Buffets In The World

While Las Vegas has plenty of huge experiences, it's a reasonable assumption that the world's biggest buffets are located in this famous sin city. And while Vegas has plenty of huge buffets, the largest of all buffets isn't anywhere near this showstopping city. What's more, the United States can't even claim to be the only country with a claim over some of the biggest buffets. There are massive buffets all around the world.

Though buffets have become less common than they once were, many remain. Though it seemed buffets were once everywhere, they've become quite a bit less common, owing to a collection of factors that certainly included the COVID-19 pandemic and people's rising concerns over the speed of germs. Even still, the giant buffets continue to thrive. However, these buffets have gotten quite the glow up. For many diners, the experience has to be something extra special, and in many massive buffets around the world, this is the reality.

From the biggest in the world to the biggest in a particular meat or style of cuisine, these locations will leave you stunned by their massive size. Hopefully though, that overwhelmed feeling doesn't impact your appetite because you'll certainly want it at these spots. To make the most out of the experience and get the most bang for your back, you should plan on arriving hungry. It may also be worth noting that strenuous activity will likely be out of the picture the rest of the day.

