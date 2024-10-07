The Largest Buffet In America Is Nestled In Rural Pennsylvania

Pretend you didn't see the headline and ask yourself: where would you assume the largest buffet in America would be? Probably somewhere like the Caesars Palace buffet in Vegas, right? Not only is it a place devoted to hedonistic excess, but it's full of casinos, which have historically featured buffets (although they've been going away in recent years). By the same token, maybe there would be some holdover from Atlantic City's glory days that still boasted an all-you-can-eat buffet fit for the gods. Or maybe it would be in Texas — the Texas State Fair is a monument to culinary excess, so a giant buffet seems like the sort of thing the state would do.

But no, the biggest buffet in America isn't in any of those places. It's tucked away in a small town in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a county known as the historic home of the Amish and the Pennsylvania Dutch. It's called the Shady Maple Smorgasbord, and it boasts over 200 feet of buffet space. But if it sounds like the sort of restaurant a wealthy Pennsylvanian might build in a monumental feat of scrapple-induced hubris, Shady Maple's origins are more humble than you might think.