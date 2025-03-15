Struggling Steakhouse Chains That Turned Things Around

While some may think that steakhouses are overrated, such restaurants are an all-American classic establishment, presenting meals, and exacting service, which were collectively decided by the culture to represent the peak of fine dining. Once found primarily in large cities and catering to a wealthy clientele, steakhouses were once pretty much the same, not that there's anything wrong with that — patrons could encounter some of the absolute best cuts of steak of premium origin, cooked exactly the way they expertly ordered it, and served alongside tried and true sides like mashed potatoes and classic, no-nonsense creamed spinach along with appetizers, impressive desserts, and probably some cocktails. A night at a steakhouse is decadent and luxurious, even when undertaken at an entry in a restaurant chain.

Certain standards of quality are expected from a steakhouse, and there are even many chain restaurants to visit if you're looking for high-quality steak. Such places, which are more valuable than you thought, offer consistently good meals at decent prices, but it makes for a crowded market. Nothing lasts forever, and in recent years, some once dominant steakhouse chains fell by the wayside owing to economic factors or cultural trends. But many are pulling themselves out of the doldrums to re-emerge as viable players on the restaurant scene. Here are some steakhouses once thought to be dead or dying that are grilling their way back to the top of the charred meat heap.