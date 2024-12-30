How To Expertly Order Your Next Steak

I learned how to properly order steak from the head chef of a fine dining restaurant in college. My friend was bussing tables on a slow night and, while waiting for them, I got to order a free meal on the house. I ordered a ribeye "well done," which I thought was the way to order a steak. My friend came to tell me that the head chef said, "You don't want that." Instead, received a beautiful plate with the most deliciously cooked steak. Afterward, the chef told me never to order "well done." He told me to say "medium well" or "pink in the middle," and complimented me for ordering the right cut for a medium well steak. I learned that day that ordering a steak sometimes requires description to successfully convey the order to the chef.

According to Matthew Kreider, Executive Chef at Steak 954, there are a few other things to consider when ordering steak. Kreider urges diners to opt for boneless steaks if dining out at less-than-fine steakhouses. "A good steak house will have a great cook who can perfectly cook the steak," Kreider says. "A more inferior steakhouse might send out a bone-in steak that's not cooked the same temperature the whole way through the steak. This would result in a steak that ranges from medium well to medium rare." Not what you want if you've got a specific way you like your meat cooked.