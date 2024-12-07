12 Things You Should Never Say When Ordering Steak

If you're a meat lover, a big, juicy steak seared to perfection can deliver ultimate satisfaction. With the right equipment and know-how, any home chef can learn expert cooking techniques for large cuts of steak. But if you'd rather let someone else do all the work — let alone the dishes — the steak dinner of your dreams is worth an excursion to somewhere a little (or a lot) fancier than your usual hangouts.

Even the kind of home cook who has a favorite meat thermometer and can tell a medium-rare steak by touch will happily leave the cooking to an expert for a special meal or celebration. As restaurant customers fall in love with steakhouses all over again, diners are also flocking to trendy bistros and classic white-tablecloth restaurants that offer steaks worth the price tag.

However, if you don't dine out at The Ritz every night, all this talk of tablecloths and bistros might seem a little intimidating. Never fear — the quick-to-judge servers of legend are largely found only in tales of restaurants past. In modern eateries, customer service is the name of the game. Still, there are several tips, hints, and unspoken rules that are good to know when going out for steak — including things you should never say when ordering it.