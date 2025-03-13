12 Sweet Ingredients To Add To Your Steak Marinade
Steak enthusiasts will tell you a proper steak should be seasoned with salt, pepper, and nothing more. It's true, premium cuts of beef don't need to soak in a complicated mixture of marinade ingredients. But let's say you want to pull off a great home-cooked steak and don't have the budget for a finely marbled ribeye or filet mignon. A sweet marinade might be the key to a tender, juicy steak with the most superb crust your skillet has ever seen.
Effective marinades for meat include three essential components: acid to break down fibers, fat to retain moisture, and seasoning to boost taste. When concocting steak marinades, sweet seasonings may not immediately come to mind. What does? Those glorious steakhouse flavors of Worcestershire, mustard, garlic, and horseradish. Let sweet marinade ingredients work to create subtle contrast to all this salty, fatty, savory goodness.
You can see hints of sweet balancing out earthy, smoky, or spicy notes in beef dishes across the globe. The following sweet ingredients are low-stakes options to add a tender twist of flavor to your own steak recipes. Most of them are conveniently available — as in, already in your pantry or fridge. Take advantage of them to marinate pocketbook-friendly cuts like flank, hanger, sirloin, skirt, and tri-tip.
1. Honey
Honey makes even the most basic marinades pop with sweetness and nuanced flavor. Cooking with a honey-infused marinade also helps meat stay juicy and tender on the inside, while creating a caramelized crust on the outside. If you like your steak finished off with some crisp BBQ-flavored char, honey is the sweet marinade ingredient you'll want for grill season.
Nature's sweetener can add fruity, floral, herby, or buttery notes to your marinade depending on the nectar variety you choose. Super versatile clover honey (the kind in the squeezable bear) offers a light and delicately sweet cinnamon taste that balances your classic Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and garlic. Orange blossom honey, a more aromatic and citrus-forward variety, complements Asian-inspired marinades featuring soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, or rice vinegar.
For a more robust steak marinade, ante up to a darker, full-bodied buckwheat honey. This malty, molasses-like sweetener stands up to heavier tomato-based marinades, barbecue sauce, and beer. And yes, hot honey fans, you can add your beloved Mike's to steak marinades, too. Noah Chaimberg, founder and CEO of Heatonist, gave Tasting Table his formula for the ultimate sweet and spicy meat marinade: three parts oil, one part acid (he recommends orange juice), and one part hot honey.
2. Brown sugar
Brown sugar is basically refined white sugar crystals mixed with sugarcane molasses. While the molasses gives brown sugar its signature color and flavor, it also adds quite a bit of moisture. In a steak marinade, this moisture can turn an otherwise chewy steak into a juicy, tender masterpiece.
A great ingredient choice for those tougher cuts of steaks, brown sugar can be added to wet marinades, dry rubs, and glazes. It works to break down proteins to tenderize your meat, and also plays a starring role in the Maillard reaction. This chemical reaction between amino acids and sugar is responsible for giving your cooked steak that captivating golden brown crust.
Brown sugar also steps up to the plate as a flavor enhancer, rounding out your marinade with mellow notes of caramel and toffee. If your go-to marinade recipe calls for a sweet ingredient, whisk in a few spoonfuls of brown sugar as a simple swap. Brown sugar also plays well with the smoky-spicy flavors of chili powder, paprika, cumin, cayenne, and jalapeño peppers. Try it in a marinade for Tex-Mex skirt steak fajitas. For steak marinades, opt for the richer dark brown variety (it has more molasses) and save the light brown for baking.
3. Fruit juice
Fruit juice is a common component in seafood and chicken marinades, but it absolutely benefits darker meats too. Offering a one-two punch of sugar and acid, fruit juice contains natural enzymes that quickly penetrate and break down tough fibers beneath the surface. If you're short on prep time, a fruit juice marinade can get your steak tender and ready to cook in 30 minutes.
What kind of fruit juice is best? Bright, fresh-squeezed lemon, lime, or orange juice can do no wrong when added to a simple marinade of olive oil, garlic, and herbs. "The flavors of citrus, rosemary, and garlic are perfect for beef," says classic southern cook Lana Stuart. While Stuart's favorite grilling steak is the rib-eye, she also likes a citrus marinade for T-bone, New York strip, flat iron, and flank steaks.
Outside of citrus, apple juice adds subtle fruity flavor and sweetness to marinades in a pinch — but note it's not as tenderizing. Fresh pineapple juice, on the other hand, is one of nature's most effective meat tenderizers. Fresh pineapple juice (not canned) contains the enzyme bromelain. Bromelain breaks down the toughest fibers and connective proteins to give your steak a decidedly softer texture, with a touch of sweetness and tang. Don't worry if "tropical" flavors are not your thing. Pineapple juice can work just as well in Mexican, American, and Asian steak marinades.
4. Sweet chili sauce
Is there anything sweet chili sauce can't do? This sticky-sweet spicy condiment has soared in popularity over the past few years — probably because it tastes amazing on just about everything. Scrambled eggs, chicken wings, noodle salads, egg rolls, cream cheese and crackers, even vegetables benefit from a drizzle or a dunk. What's to stop you from adding it to a steak?
Typically made with chili peppers, vinegar, garlic, salt, and (a lot of) sugar, sweet chili sauce already boasts the ingredients of a good steak marinade right out of the jar. You could easily marinate your steak with nothing more than sweet chili sauce and get ridiculously tender and flavorful results. The acids in the sauce work to soften the meat, while the sugars caramelize on the surface to create a crust with sweet heat.
If that delicious shortcut feels like too much of a cheat, try a slightly more hands-on and balanced marinade combo of equal parts sweet chili sauce and soy sauce or tamari. Another easy option: Add sweet chili sauce to a zesty steak marinade made with vinegar, lemon juice, ginger, honey, and garlic.
5. Chocolate
No need to save your chocolate for dessert. "The Barbecue Bible" author Steven Raichlen says "more and more grill masters are harnessing chocolate's unique flavor profile (sweet, bitter, earthy, aromatic) and cooking properties to enhance rubs, marinades, [and] sauces."
Raichlen admits the pairing of chocolate and meat "certainly sounds bizarre," but he offers the classic Mexican mole poblano sauce as proof that the sweet yet earthy combination works. In mole poblano, Mexican or semi-sweet chocolate adds subtle sweetness and aroma to balance out the savory heat of chili peppers. While chocolate is not the primary ingredient flavor, it remarkably adds depth and complexity to enhance all the others. In a steak marinade, chocolate can subtly do the same.
There are a few different ways to incorporate chocolate into your mix. For his chocolate chipotle flavored ribs, Raichlen uses a food processor to purée semi-sweet chocolate pieces with canned chipotles, spices, and oil. The result is a thick, marinating paste that's equally amazing for flat steaks such as skirt, flank, and hanger. Another option that works well with thinner, frying steaks: Melt a square of dark chocolate in boiling water along with a pinch of brown sugar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Let the mixture fully cool, then marinate your steaks in the fridge as usual. If you don't have hours to marinate your steak with chocolate, try a pre-made or homemade dry rub with cocoa powder and leftover coffee grounds.
6. Vanilla
Prized for bringing heavenly aroma and flavor to all kinds of baked goods, vanilla may surprise you with its sophistication in more savory preparations. It's creamy, floral, fruity, and delicate — the perfect foil for beef's rich, umami profile.
Culinary historian Patricia Rain, aka The Vanilla Queen, explains: "When using vanilla in savory foods, don't think of it as the main event. It's the background music. Kind of the way that a grind or two of black pepper gives a spicy note to a strawberry-rhubarb compote." In "The Vanilla Cookbook," Rain devotes an entire chapter to vanilla-inspired entrées, from roasted lamb and Cornish game hens to an absolutely elegant New York steak rubbed with fresh vanilla bean powder, olive oil, and aromatic herbs. "When it comes to meats, I wasn't the first person ever to add some vanilla," says Rain. "The French have been doing it since who knows when!"
But adding vanilla to your marinade doesn't have to be complicated or the slightest bit intimidating. Skip the expensive vanilla beans, pastes, and powders and experiment with the vanilla extract already in your cupboard. It's as simple as adding a tiny splash to your pre-existing marinade recipes. Whether it's a classic Madagascar vanilla or a smoky Mexican vanilla, extracts are concentrated, so a little goes a long way. Plan on adding no more than 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract per ¼ cup of oil. After cooking, top your vanilla-infused steak with a pat of compound butter to take the decadence over the top.
7. Fresh herbs
Picked from your windowsill garden or grocery store shelf, fresh herbs provide unparalleled color, aroma, and vibrancy. While beef is often paired with warm and woodsy varieties like rosemary and sage, lighter, more delicate herbs bring sweet harmony that never seeks to overpower.
When building your steak marinade, there are plenty of sweet-profiled herbs to choose from: basil, tarragon, thyme, marjoram, mint, and Greek oregano are just a few. Note that none of these are solely "sweet." Herbs are so beautifully complex — many carry notes of flowers, citrus fruits, nuts, or licorice. Mixing in a variety will help you craft the most well-rounded flavor.
To create a summery, Mediterranean-inspired marinade for steak, add freshly chopped mint and oregano to a simple base of olive oil, vinegar, and lemon juice. (After grilling, serve your steak with a side of creamy cucumber tzatziki.) When fresh herbs are not available, take a slight detour to dried herbs and spices. Matthew Kreider, Executive Chef of Steak 954, told The Takeout he loves the winning combination of fennel and coriander. Pre-made spice blends like Indian garam masala or Middle Eastern baharat can also add sweet undertones to your steak marinade any time of year.
8. Ketchup
Do a Google search for "best steak marinade" and you'll get a surprising number of recipes that include ketchup. When you consider the ingredients — tomatoes, sugar, vinegar, salt, spices — it all adds up. Ketchup has the most important components or a marinade built right in. How convenient that you already have a bottle of Heinz waiting in the wings.
Ketchup is, after all, the second most popular condiment in the U.S. (mayonnaise comes in first.) Some say ketchup belongs on everything, and it turns out this sweet and tangy topper does more than complement the usual burgers, fries, and scrambled eggs. Ketchup works as a seasoning powerhouse for everything from tacos to coleslaw and yes, marinades.
For steak marinades, think of ketchup as your quick and convenient base. It already contains vinegar and spices, but it's easily zipped up with your favorite add-ins. If barbecue is on the menu, try smoked paprika, cumin, chili powder, or a few drops of liquid smoke. The sweetness in ketchup (from added sugar, honey, or corn syrup) also bodes well for a beautifully browned crust, whether on the grill or under the broiler. Balance out the sweet with a more savory marinade mix of ketchup, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, vegetable oil, and garlic.
9. Orange marmalade
The Brits (and their beloved icon Paddington Bear) will tell you Seville orange marmalade is the proper topping for toast. However, this glass-jarred combination of sweet, yet bitter citrus flavors also makes a phenomenal marinade for all kinds of meat, steak included. Think back to your aunt's famous orange glazed Easter ham, or your favorite deep-fried orange chicken takeout. A marinade made with orange marmalade harnesses that tanginess, but takes it a step further. Instead of just coating the outside of your steak, the liquid sinks inside to tenderize. Inexpensive cuts of beef like London Broil or flank steak could definitely use the extra help.
For an Asian-inspired twist, try adding a few tablespoons of orange marmalade to a base of soy sauce, olive oil, and orange juice. Minced garlic and freshly grated ginger would beautifully enhance the brightness here. If you upgrade to a "fancy" orange marmalade (anything from Bonne Maman to Tiptree), this sweet ingredient becomes bougie enough to marinate pricier, dry-aged steaks, as well. Start with a mix of orange marmalade and red wine vinegar, then customize with add-ins such as Dijon mustard, chili powder, or red pepper flakes.
A few tips for using marmalade in your marinades: Orange marmalade is easier to mix with other ingredients if you soften it in the microwave for 10–15 seconds first. For an extra tasty glazed finish on your steak, reserve some of your marinade to use as a basting liquid while grilling. Finally, if orange marmalade is too sweet for you, try a reduced sugar or milder, berry-like blood orange variety.
10. Coca-Cola
Sweet and slightly acerbic, with hints of citrus and spice, that can of Coke in your fridge is more than a mere beverage. It also happens to be an affordable and easily accessible marinade ingredient for juicy steaks on the grill. How does it work?
For starters, Coca-Cola contains phosphoric acid. This liquid is responsible for Coke's signature tartness, but it's also a super effective tenderizing agent. Similar to other marinating acids like citrus juice or vinegar, phosphoric acid helps break down the muscle fibers and connective tissues in meat. Regular Coke is also brimming with sugar from high fructose corn syrup, or cane sugar in the case of Mexican Coke. When it comes time to grill, sugar helps give your steak that beautifully caramelized, cross-hatched crust.
In all transparency, cooking with Coca-Cola can get a little controversial. But there's really no reason to get snooty about it. Soda-infused steak marinades have been around a long time, and they're favored by Southern mee maws and Korean grill experts (in bulgogi or kalbi) alike. Rob Barrett, host of "Cooking for Dads" says he's found Coke-based steak marinades to be especially popular when contrasted with a spicy rub. If you're still skeptical, start by adding a splash of Coke to a simple marinade of olive oil and chopped garlic.
11. Molasses
Molasses is an essential ingredient in authentic Southern BBQ sauces and rubs, and for good reason. This by-product of the sugar-making process brings earthy notes of burnt caramel, licorice, and dried fruit. The natural acids and enzymes in molasses also tenderize the muscle fibers in meat for a juicy, melt-in-your-mouth finish.
Compared to other viscous ingredient options, like honey or maple syrup, molasses is advantageously thick. When added to a marinade, molasses creates a smoother, creamier, more homogenous consistency that sticks to the entire surface of your steak. With all sides coated, there's really no need to flip or stir your steak as it marinates. Just let it rest and do its thing in the fridge, whether it's a few hours or overnight.
You'll find a few different varieties of molasses in the baking aisle or breakfast section of your grocery store. Regular, or original molasses, is your mild, everyday go-to for baking cookies and breads. For savory dishes and fatty meat marinades, dark molasses is a much better choice. This robust treacle offers rich, multidimensional flavor that balances well with brown sugar, tamari, orange slices, ginger, or your beloved bourbon.
12. White sugar
In a pinch, a pinch of table sugar can help balance out the flavors of your steak marinade, especially if you're winging it and working without a recipe. Let's say you give your homemade marinade a taste test, and it's falling flat. Adjust the oil, acid, and seasonings as needed, and consider a judicial dash of sweetness from that cute canister on your countertop.
All masterful wet marinade mixtures aside, you can actually execute the most unbelievably delicious steak with nothing more than white sugar and salt. Made famous at historic Bastien's Restaurant in Denver, the "sugar steak" is prepped with a dry rub marinade of four parts granulated sugar to three parts kosher salt. The technique is best reserved for thicker, marbled steaks like ribeye or New York strip.
When James Beard award-winning chef Patrick O'Connell first experimented with sugar on Kobe, he shared the surprising results with The Washington Post: "It wasn't icky sweet...the crust in fact adds to the enjoyment, that is, the contrast between the succulent interior and the exterior's crust."
While cooks often seek sweet ingredients offering nuance, complexity, or dimension, there's always a case to be made for simplicity. Used subtly, white sugar playfully bounces off the bitter, acidic, or savory components in your marinade. It won't make your steak taste like candy, but it can definitely improve the overall flavor, texture, and caramelized char of the crust. For steakhouse-level steak, it's always about the crust.
Tasting Table is a sister property owned by Static Media.