12 Sweet Ingredients To Add To Your Steak Marinade

Steak enthusiasts will tell you a proper steak should be seasoned with salt, pepper, and nothing more. It's true, premium cuts of beef don't need to soak in a complicated mixture of marinade ingredients. But let's say you want to pull off a great home-cooked steak and don't have the budget for a finely marbled ribeye or filet mignon. A sweet marinade might be the key to a tender, juicy steak with the most superb crust your skillet has ever seen.

Effective marinades for meat include three essential components: acid to break down fibers, fat to retain moisture, and seasoning to boost taste. When concocting steak marinades, sweet seasonings may not immediately come to mind. What does? Those glorious steakhouse flavors of Worcestershire, mustard, garlic, and horseradish. Let sweet marinade ingredients work to create subtle contrast to all this salty, fatty, savory goodness.

You can see hints of sweet balancing out earthy, smoky, or spicy notes in beef dishes across the globe. The following sweet ingredients are low-stakes options to add a tender twist of flavor to your own steak recipes. Most of them are conveniently available — as in, already in your pantry or fridge. Take advantage of them to marinate pocketbook-friendly cuts like flank, hanger, sirloin, skirt, and tri-tip.