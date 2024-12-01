Why Is Real Vanilla Extract So Expensive?

Vanilla. The name alone seems to breathe an air of luxury — and rightfully so, at least when it comes to the real deal. Pure vanilla can set you back anywhere between $600 to $800 per kilogram, making vanilla more expensive than silver and the second most expensive spice in the world after saffron. If you're feeling ecstatic after reading this because you scored a way cheaper deal on vanilla, sorry to break it to you but you probably ended up with an artificial version (we are all in the same boat). Here's a fun fact: Only a small fraction, less than 1 percent, of the global vanilla flavor market actually comes from real vanilla beans.

So what are we consuming? Vanilla gets its distinctive, sweet aroma from a compound called vanillin. Most commercial vanillin produced is synthetic, which means it doesn't come from vanilla beans but from other sources. These sources can be natural too, like corn, cloves, or rice bran. This is why it's easy to get confused when the labels say "derived from natural sources." But why is this the case, and why is real vanilla so expensive?