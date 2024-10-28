Is There A Difference Between Soy Sauce And Tamari?

Soy sauce is a popular Chinese condiment made out of fermented soybeans, water, roasted wheat and salt. Dark brown in hue, it's known for its salty, savory taste that enhances the flavor of a wide variety of dishes. Soy sauce gets its umami taste from the fermentation process which involves soaking soybeans in water and steaming them before combining them with a flour made from roasted wheat and a fermenting agent like Koji, a mold that's also used to make sake and miso.

Chinese soy sauce generally falls into two categories — light and dark. The type of soy sauce you typically see at North American grocery stores and tucked into the bag with your Chinese takeout is light soy sauce, which tends to be lighter coloured and thinner in consistency. On the other hand, dark soy sauce has a longer fermentation process, which gives it a deeper hue and flavor. It's also common to add sugar and molasses to dark soy sauce which gives it a hit of sweetness and a thicker texture.

A soy sauce's taste, texture and color depends entirely on its ingredients, where it's made and how long it's been fermented. While soy sauce is a mainstay in Chinese cooking, there's also Japanese, Indonesian, Korean, Taiwanese and other varieties, each with their own unique flavor profile. (Think: mushroom soy sauce that's a staple in Southeast Asian cuisine.)

Soy sauce is incredibly versatile and can be used alone as a table condiment or to build other sauces and marinades. You can even use soy sauce to poach chicken.