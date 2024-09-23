Soy Sauce Won't Be Replacing Your Favorite Ice Cream Topping Anytime Soon

What foods do you pair with soy sauce? We often think of sushi, stir fry, or even marinaded steak. But in a world of unusual food combinations, soy sauce has found a surprising new role as an ice cream topping. A quick drizzle onto your favorite vanilla bean ice cream may sound off-putting, but some people say it's the best thing ever.

Unsurprisingly, this combo rose to fame through TikTok. User Claire Dinhut, known as @condimentclaire, introduced this unconventional mix to her followers. Claire discovered this mix in high school and hasn't looked back since, sharing videos that celebrate this unlikely duo. The comment section supports her, sharing the results of their own taste tests and suggesting more fun pairings for her to try, like sesame oil or chili crisp on ice cream in lieu of soy sauce.

TikTok tends to have a recurring theme of interesting food combos, and while some hit the spot, others are best left online. This soy sauce and vanilla ice cream pairing fell short when I tried it. While the initial bite was intriguing, it lacked the essential ice cream magic — the kind that makes you mourn the empty container.