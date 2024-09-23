Soy Sauce Won't Be Replacing Your Favorite Ice Cream Topping Anytime Soon
What foods do you pair with soy sauce? We often think of sushi, stir fry, or even marinaded steak. But in a world of unusual food combinations, soy sauce has found a surprising new role as an ice cream topping. A quick drizzle onto your favorite vanilla bean ice cream may sound off-putting, but some people say it's the best thing ever.
Unsurprisingly, this combo rose to fame through TikTok. User Claire Dinhut, known as @condimentclaire, introduced this unconventional mix to her followers. Claire discovered this mix in high school and hasn't looked back since, sharing videos that celebrate this unlikely duo. The comment section supports her, sharing the results of their own taste tests and suggesting more fun pairings for her to try, like sesame oil or chili crisp on ice cream in lieu of soy sauce.
TikTok tends to have a recurring theme of interesting food combos, and while some hit the spot, others are best left online. This soy sauce and vanilla ice cream pairing fell short when I tried it. While the initial bite was intriguing, it lacked the essential ice cream magic — the kind that makes you mourn the empty container.
Soy sauce on ice cream is interesting, but not craveable
Unlike salted caramel, a spoonful of pure soy sauce is simply undesirable. A light drizzle keeps the balance, enhancing the vanilla flavor without overpowering it with the saltiness of the soy sauce. The ideal ratio seems to be two scoops of vanilla ice cream to one drizzle of soy sauce.
I considered mixing the ingredients but found it didn't distribute evenly, leaving overly salty bites alongside the occasional smooth, sweet ones. However, the salt was a pleasant surprise when I didn't immediately dislike it. Sadly, after a few bites, my mouth wanted to eat any other flavor but soy sauce. The initial salty kick elevated the sweetness of the vanilla ice cream, but ultimately, the combination didn't sustain interest.
Enjoy this concoction as a quick taste test — a bite or two may surprise you. But truly, that's all this one should be. Then return to your regularly scheduled program, whether it's salted caramel, olive oil and salt, or one of Van Leeuwen's seasonal ice cream creations. In the end, this dish is best enjoyed as a small spoonful — it's a brief adventure rather than a full bowl. For now, I'll stick to soy sauce with sushi and ice cream with caramel.