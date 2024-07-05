It's Time To Stop Drowning Your Sushi In Soy Sauce

Sushi, to me, is one of the greatest foods on earth. It's light, nuanced, and an exercise in textures, simplicity, and flavor. For such a deceptively simple bite composed of vinegar-seasoned rice, topped with seafood (or other types of meat, eggs, or vegetables), it can be incredibly complex — but its delicacy is something to be savored.

As you've experienced, most sushi comes served with soy sauce available on the side, meant to be used for dipping. I'll be the first to admit that I'm not always the best example of dipping sauce restraint, but I've witnessed some pretty egregious applications of the savory liquid. I've seen strangers, friends, and loved ones dunk their sushi to the point where the rice disintegrates into the dipping bowl, and as much as I also love soy sauce, I'm here to stage an intervention and gently let you know that you may in fact, be using too much.

Think about it like this — just because the soy sauce is on the table doesn't mean that you need to douse your sushi in it. Excessive soy sauce use will cover up the taste of the fish and ruin the texture of the rice.

Ultimately how you eat your sushi is up to you. But if you're a sushi-in-soy-sauce-drowner, I recommend you pull back a little, and I have a few tips on how to get the most out of your sushi without overwhelming each bite with sauce.