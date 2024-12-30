14 Ingredients You Should Be Using In Your Steak Marinade, According To A Steakhouse Chef

It does not take a lot of work to improve a steak: With just a handful of ingredients, a quick steak marinade does double duty on both flavor and texture. We spoke to Matthew Kreider, Executive Chef of Steak 954, who is a big fan of this method, noting, nevertheless, that one size does not fit all when it comes to marinades.

"I do not marinate every cut of steak," he cautions, noting that steaks like ribeye, which are already marbled and flavorful, do not need the added help. Instead, he recommends taking advantage of the flavoring and tenderizing power to marinate leaner cuts like flank, skirt, or sirloin.

In addition to which steaks you marinate, it is essential to be wary of how long you marinate them for. "I would marinate a steak eight to 24 hours to get the flavors to really penetrate the steak," counsels Kreider, noting that more is not necessarily more when it comes to marinating steak. "Too long or too much of a marinade, and you've got a steak that either doesn't taste or feel like a steak any more," cautions Kreider. "Restraint goes a long way."

To build a good steak marinade, it is essential to balance several different categories of ingredients, each of which contributes a different flavor and may have an effect on the steak's ultimate texture. Here are the ones Kreider recommends for the perfect formula.