The Marinating Technique That Makes Stir-Fried Meats Extra Tender

One particular quality that marks a stir-fry as a stir-fry is the small, bite-sized pieces of each of the different components like the shredded, repurposed coleslaw vegetables and the tofu or chicken. As a downside, however, the chopped texture lends to potentially dry and rubbery meat. When small pieces of a protein hit the heat of a stir-fry, their cooking time is expedited, risking turning into an overly chewy piece of meat. Kenny Leung, executive chef at the New York Cantonese restaurant YAO, shared his tips to ensure tender and juicy stir-fry meat.

"We prepare meat with a technique called 'velveting,' which is a certain kind of marinating," Leung told The Takeout. "Velveting helps to retain moisture and lock the seasoning into the protein for maximum flavor and tenderness."

Leung said the restaurant mixes soy sauce, oil, water, cooking wine, sugar, sesame oil, and occasionally egg or fish sauce for its marinade. Though you can add any desired seasonings, Leung said an effective marinade can be as simple as soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil.