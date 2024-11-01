The Secret To A Quick And Easy Stir-Fry Is In The Produce Section
The temptation to order takeout is always strong, but it lessens when you realize you can make dinner in under 30 minutes. Even the freakiest and fastest sandwich delivery can't beat a quick homemade stir-fry on your own stove.
Now, you're probably thinking all the chopping and prep work that goes into making a stir-fry will surely slow you down. But, you can slice that time down by just grabbing a bag of coleslaw mix from the produce section instead. A bag of coleslaw mix usually contains shredded cabbage and carrots. Add a protein like ground beef or chicken and you've got an easy meal in one pan.
Which means the recipe really is as simple as tossing a bag of coleslaw mix, some protein, and a little soy sauce into a pan and calling it a day. However, the beauty of a simple and fast meal with premade ingredients like a bag of coleslaw mix is that you can dress it up a million different ways. You probably won't be adding that deliciously tangy coleslaw dressing here, but there are other flavors we can reach for.
How to spice up your homemade stir-fry
The pre-shredded bag of veggies is just the beginning for making a fast and flavor-filled stir-fry at home. Some might call this cutting corners, but we'd rather call it expediting food at home. To enhance your coleslaw mix stir-fry, consider adding in minced garlic (from a jar) and ginger before serving it over rice.
Use a rice cooker to make your grains while the stir-fry simmers on the stove, and you'll waste no time. Plus, the addition of rice will make the meal more filling so you can feed the whole family, if needed. For a spicier bite, you might also want to add sriracha or spicy mayo to the mix. Saving time by using a bag of coleslaw mix instead of shredding and slicing your own cabbage and carrots means you have plenty of time to add a dash of whatever you want in order to make the stir-fry your own.
In fact, if cabbage and carrots aren't the kind of vegetables you want in your recipe, major grocers have other options. Trader Joe's riced cauliflower stir-fry bowl has plenty of other vegetables along with tamari sauce and sesame oil. The grocery chain is known for its quick and awesome frozen foods offerings. Happy stir-frying, friends.