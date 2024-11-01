The Secret To A Quick And Easy Stir-Fry Is In The Produce Section

The temptation to order takeout is always strong, but it lessens when you realize you can make dinner in under 30 minutes. Even the freakiest and fastest sandwich delivery can't beat a quick homemade stir-fry on your own stove.

Now, you're probably thinking all the chopping and prep work that goes into making a stir-fry will surely slow you down. But, you can slice that time down by just grabbing a bag of coleslaw mix from the produce section instead. A bag of coleslaw mix usually contains shredded cabbage and carrots. Add a protein like ground beef or chicken and you've got an easy meal in one pan.

Which means the recipe really is as simple as tossing a bag of coleslaw mix, some protein, and a little soy sauce into a pan and calling it a day. However, the beauty of a simple and fast meal with premade ingredients like a bag of coleslaw mix is that you can dress it up a million different ways. You probably won't be adding that deliciously tangy coleslaw dressing here, but there are other flavors we can reach for.