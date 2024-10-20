Ina Garten's Steak Marinade Uses A Simple Base Ingredient

Oh, Ina Garten. Whether she's mixing up humongous cocktails during quarantine or topping her deviled eggs with salmon roe, the celebrity chef-cum-lifestyle icon is always doing the most. So it's no wonder that when it comes time to marinate a steak, Mrs. Garten reaches for a somewhat unusual pantry ingredient as her base. The ingredient in question? Dijon mustard.

In her recipe for Mustard-Marinated Flank Steak, along with an equal part dry white wine, your typical shallots and garlic, and the under-used tarragon, Garten creates a savory marinade that produces super tender beef. That's because the vinegar in the Dijon mustard helps break down any tough proteins in the meat (the wine helps, too), Plus, it imbues the finished product with a delicious tang, thanks to the sharp, pungency of the black or brown mustard seeds that are used to make dijon. Not only does Garten's marinade make flavorful steak, but it can be used on pretty much any protein, like chicken or pork.