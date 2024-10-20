Ina Garten's Steak Marinade Uses A Simple Base Ingredient
Oh, Ina Garten. Whether she's mixing up humongous cocktails during quarantine or topping her deviled eggs with salmon roe, the celebrity chef-cum-lifestyle icon is always doing the most. So it's no wonder that when it comes time to marinate a steak, Mrs. Garten reaches for a somewhat unusual pantry ingredient as her base. The ingredient in question? Dijon mustard.
In her recipe for Mustard-Marinated Flank Steak, along with an equal part dry white wine, your typical shallots and garlic, and the under-used tarragon, Garten creates a savory marinade that produces super tender beef. That's because the vinegar in the Dijon mustard helps break down any tough proteins in the meat (the wine helps, too), Plus, it imbues the finished product with a delicious tang, thanks to the sharp, pungency of the black or brown mustard seeds that are used to make dijon. Not only does Garten's marinade make flavorful steak, but it can be used on pretty much any protein, like chicken or pork.
Other condiment-forward steak marinade ideas
Dijon mustard is just one type of the yellow-hued condiment, and different types of mustard can bring different flavor profiles to marinades. For example, honey mustard is much sweeter, though if you make your own (by mixing dijon mustard with honey) you can control how sweet the marinade turns out. A little apple cider vinegar in the marinade also helps break down the protein (especially these four cuts of steak) while adding a distinctive tang.
Whole grain mustard looks quite fancy, but its flavor is down-to-earth, with different brands ranging from subtly sweet, to tangy and peppery. The presence of actual mustard seeds in the mix (hence its name) gives it a bit of texture, while it tends to suit a lemon juice or soy sauce partnership in marinades. Both honey and whole grain mustards also make great bases not just for steak marinades; like Ina's dijon mustard marinade recipe, they suit other meats, and even fish, too.