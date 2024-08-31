Ina Garten's Ingredient Of Choice For Decadent Deviled Eggs

Leave it to the one and only Ina Garten to take a classic Southern picnic food and transform it into something that is Hamptons-ready. Now, fancy-ing up deviled eggs has been done many times over. From pickles to bacon, and cheeses to herbs, it seems the mighty deviled egg can work with almost any added ingredient. Garten puts her mark on the finger food by adding smoked salmon, among a few other surprising ingredients.

These timeless hors d'oeuvres don't need much to be delicious. In fact, at their most basic, deviled eggs contain little more than mayonnaise, mustard, a touch of vinegar, and usually a sprinkle of paprika for some garnishing color. But adding chopped smoked salmon takes them to a level that makes the eggs appropriate for any champagne reception or holiday table. That said, they're also great for any given day since they come together in a jiff. And how's this for highbrow: in her recipe, Garten forgoes the paprika garnish and opts for caviar instead.