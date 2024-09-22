The Tasty Way To Use Up Spent Coffee Grounds

When I make coffee, I try to reduce waste as much as possible. I shop for pre-ground coffee in aluminum tins and whole beans in recyclable paper bags, so as to reduce my plastic usage. I avoid the paper filters that go straight in the trash, opting instead for reusable mesh baskets. I even reheat yesterday's brew the next morning, if there's enough left. But one thing I haven't figured out is what to do with the soaked grounds left behind.

I'm ashamed to admit I often just throw them out — they are biodegradable, after all, and can be used for compost and a nutritious natural fertilizer. Just about anything is better than dumping them down the drain, but if you're wondering if your grounds have a use inside your kitchen rather than out in the garden, TikTok user Carleigh Bodrug has a delicious idea.

Bodrug shared a recipe for coffee ground granola which is pretty easy to make. After brewing a fresh pot, combine your used grounds with oats, cocoa powder, ground flax, and chopped nuts. Then, mix in maple syrup, tahini, and the coffee you brewed to make a tasty chocolatey granola you can bake and store for use in cereal, yogurt, or a bit of snacking.