3-Ingredient Orange Chicken Sauce Is Faster Than Ordering Takeout

The first and most prominent of these three ingredients, as you can imagine, is the orange marmalade, which adds a deeper citrus flavor and is tasty enough to make Paddington Bear proud. It's the ingredient that adds that precise mixture of sweetness and tang that any good orange chicken delivers. The barbecue sauce comes next, adding more sweetness and a little smokiness that will be more than welcome in your dish. Then, of course, there's soy sauce — because no succulent Chinese meal would be complete without it.

Start with one cup each of marmalade and barbecue sauce and add 2 or 3 tablespoons of soy sauce depending on how much umami flavor you prefer. After that, all you have to do is stir to combine, put the sauce in a saucepan or a microwave to heat up, and let the flavors get to know each other. Before you know it, you'll have a quick and easy sauce to enrich any bite-sized chicken meal. The sauce goes perfectly with homemade chicken, but if you're in a real hurry, you can go ahead and toss some of the best frozen nuggets or popcorn chicken bites in a big bowl of the stuff. We promise we won't tell.