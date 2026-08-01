16 New Costco Finds That Had Customers Running To The Store In 2026 (So Far)

One of the best parts of shopping at Costco (besides rewarding yourself with a treat from the food court) is that you never know what exciting new discoveries lie in store. The chain is constantly releasing and re-releasing new items to catch the eye of shoppers, although you seldom know in advance. What's more, at Costco "seasonal" doesn't always mean three months. Some product seasons seem to have the lifespan of a mayfly, so if you blink you just might miss them.

Of our favorite items released in the first half of 2026, only a handful appear to still be in stock. Even so, it's been quite a ride so far. In the Costco bakery, 2026 seems to have been the year of the croissant, with three new flavored varieties and one teeny-tiny take on a 2010s trend. (Anyone remember 2013's supposedly game-changing cronut?) The bakery also gave us numerous desserts and at least one savory item, while the prepared food department tried out a few new dinners to-go. Even the food court got in on the fun with ice cream treats tailored to the time of year.

How many of these products have you spotted so far? Anyone who fills up their entire bingo card gets a hot dog and soda combo for $1.50 at the food court! (The consolation prize for those who don't is also a $1.50 soda and hot dog deal.)