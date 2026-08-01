16 New Costco Finds That Had Customers Running To The Store In 2026 (So Far)
One of the best parts of shopping at Costco (besides rewarding yourself with a treat from the food court) is that you never know what exciting new discoveries lie in store. The chain is constantly releasing and re-releasing new items to catch the eye of shoppers, although you seldom know in advance. What's more, at Costco "seasonal" doesn't always mean three months. Some product seasons seem to have the lifespan of a mayfly, so if you blink you just might miss them.
Of our favorite items released in the first half of 2026, only a handful appear to still be in stock. Even so, it's been quite a ride so far. In the Costco bakery, 2026 seems to have been the year of the croissant, with three new flavored varieties and one teeny-tiny take on a 2010s trend. (Anyone remember 2013's supposedly game-changing cronut?) The bakery also gave us numerous desserts and at least one savory item, while the prepared food department tried out a few new dinners to-go. Even the food court got in on the fun with ice cream treats tailored to the time of year.
How many of these products have you spotted so far? Anyone who fills up their entire bingo card gets a hot dog and soda combo for $1.50 at the food court! (The consolation prize for those who don't is also a $1.50 soda and hot dog deal.)
A bite-sized bakery treat
The CT Bakery Mini Croissant Donuts were two-bite treats that came in both glazed and cinnamon sugar-sprinkled varieties, and each $11.34 package contained 10 of each kind. The item came out in early June and seems to have recently disappeared, but it's worth risking getting trampled by hordes of people running to the bakery if it ever returns so keep an eye out next year.
A budget-priced beef dinner
Earlier this spring, Costco's deli was selling a sous vide beef dinner for under $8 a pound. Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes consisted of a divided container with one side filled with small chunks of beef braised in red wine sauce and the other side filled with mashed Yukon Gold potatoes topped with a few pats of butter. As a 3.26-pound package was meant to serve six, you'd have been looking at about $4 a head for a dinner you didn't have to cook, and it was pretty good too. As one Redditor said of the item, "Very tender and tasty. Got three servings from it. Probably my new favorite Costco pre made meal."
Citrusy cookie bars
What is it about summer and lemons? Is it the bright yellow color, or the fact that sour flavors like lemonade really are more refreshing in hot weather? Whatever the reason, Costco is always quick to jump on a seasonal trend, so even before the solstice marked summer's official start you could see lemon blondie dessert bars offered for sale in the bakery. While summer lingers on, the blondies may already be gone since they're nowhere to be found on the website. Some shoppers spotted this $8.99 offering as recently as mid-July, so you may get lucky.
Crispy chocolate croissants
February is National Chocolate Month, appropriately enough, and this fact was not lost on Costco. Either that or it was a happy little accident that found the chain introducing its Kirkland Signature Twice-Baked Chocolate Filled Croissants before customers had recovered from their Valentine's Day candy hangovers. It seems you can never have too much of a good thing though because these chocolate-filled pastries flew off the shelves pretty quickly. "They show up for a week and you decide to go they're gone," one Redditor complained.
Croissants with a sweet, nutty filling
After the chocolate croissants sold out, Costco's bakery took the same concept in a new direction with Kirkland Signature Twice Baked Pistachio Filled Croissants. This May Costco bakery find features flaky pastries filled with pistachio cream topped with chopped nuts. "They are delicious ... sweet and salty from the pistachios," said one enthusiastic Instagrammer. Some stores seem to be out, but others still have this in stock. Check your local Costco to be sure and nab a box before the popularity of pistachio wanes.
Croissants with a warm spice flavor
Costco recently introduced yet another croissant that's said to have people sprinting to the store, although it's to be hoped that these gung-ho joggers will slow down once they get inside. What new flavor is causing such hustle? Interestingly enough, it's cinnamon; a spice more often associated with autumn. Costco may be rushing the season a bit, but at least it's not pumpkin spice. The new Kirkland Signature Twice-Baked Cinnamon-Filled Croissants (like the lemon blondies) aren't featured on the website, but they haven't been out all that long so you should still have time to try this item which one Redditor described as "FANTASTIC ... [and] dangerous if you like cinnamon cake or similar." Don't wait too long, though, because by September they may well have been yanked in favor of gingerbread or peppermint croissants.
An extra-nutty cookie classic
One of our first new Costco finds for 2026 was a slightly amped-up version of a classic "kitchen sink" cookie. Monster cookies date back to the '70s and are basically a mashup of chocolate chip, M&M, oatmeal, and peanut butter cookies. Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Monster Cookies appeared to be a fairly standard interpretation with one exception: The bakery also threw peanut butter chips into the mix, a move meant to please peanut butter lovers but it seems the cookies appealed to others as well. "Not a huge PB cookie fan and these were the bomb," one satisfied shopper posted on Reddit.
Fast and easy fajitas
Costco members who are fajita fans are in luck since the Kirkland Signature Beef and Chicken Fajita Kit should still be available in stores. This meal kit makes for great lazy weeknight dinners but works just as well for easy party prep. Each package contains pre-cooked chicken and beef along with onions, peppers, seasoned butter for cooking, a dozen flour tortillas, creamy cilantro-lime sauce, tomato-based salsa, and lime wedges. The kits typically weigh just shy of 3½ pounds and are priced at $7.93 per pound, so the total price for 12 fajitas comes in at around $27.
Game day dip
Back in early February as the nation was preparing for a certain sporting event that rhymes with blooper troll, Costco started selling a new deli dip that didn't have — nor did it claim to have — the traditional seven layers. Instead, the Six-Layer Dip (as it was truthfully labeled) stuck with six strata: refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, shredded cheddar, and sliced black olives. Even without that last layer, it was reasonably priced at $3.99 per pound. Fans of this dip might want to keep an eye out for its possible return as the NFL season rolls around again.
An ice cream-inspired cake
If you don't want to miss out on Costco's new ice cream-inspired dessert, drive don't run to your nearest store while it's still available. Taking the bus works too, but the 40-ounce Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake isn't the kind of item you'll want to jog home with. If you did, the frosting would get all messed up and the cake's decorations are a major part of its charm. The topping consists of three mini cones filled with chocolate and topped with a white frosting swirl. The waffle cone-flavored cake base is covered in creamy frosting swirled with waffle cone chunks while several stripes of chocolate-caramel sauce help to offset all of that waffle coneiness. These cakes are said to serve 12, but your mileage may vary.
A most memorable cookie
If you've never had a madeleine, the Kirkland Signature Traditional Madeleines are a great place to start. These soft, shell-shaped vanilla sponges may or may not be able to compete with what you might try in Paris, but they're worth remembering to pick up on your next Costco run regardless. This June Costco dessert find should still be available priced at $11.34 per dozen, but Costco being Costco there's no telling when the madeleines will disappear into the ranks of forgotten bakery items so behave accordingly.
A Saint Patrick's Day sundae
This year March 17 fell on a Tuesday, but Costco nevertheless celebrated Saint Patrick's Day like it was a Sunday ... or rather, a sundae. The minty food court dessert dubbed the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae had mint soft ice cream that brought to mind McDonald's famous Shamrock Shake. The addition of chocolate cookie crumbs and chocolate sauce gave the sundae a flavor profile similar to another popular seasonal treat, Girl Scout Thin Mints.
A savory bakery mashup
Pretzel buns are kind of old hat at this point since every upscale burger joint seems to offer them and quite a few fast food chains are also in on the trend (Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger, for example, has been around since the turn of the pandemic.) Pretzel bagels, however, are something you don't see every day; well, except at Costco's bakery, that is. This new Costco bagel option dropped in June and it proved quite popular. Customers found the Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels had a taste and texture much like soft pretzels but in a more sandwich-able shape. Sadly, this item appears to have gone bye-bye already. Will it ever return? Only time will tell.
A summery sundae
Thanks to the miracles of modern food shipping, strawberries have long been a year-round fruit, but strawberry shortcake is an old-timey summer dessert that harkens back to the days when they were strictly seasonal. The Costco food court is paying tribute to warmer weather with its newest sundae flavor, the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae. This item consists of strawberry soft ice cream, strawberry topping, and bits of cake, but you can also order it with vanilla or strawberry vanilla swirl ice cream. (Chocolate ice cream is unfortunately not an option, but a chocolate-strawberry sundae with or without cake bits sounds like something Costco might want to consider offering for Valentine's Day.)
Super-fruity sourdough
Costco's bakery used to have a bit of a PR problem with blueberry lovers as they complained the chain skimped on their favorite fruit. If those same blueberry fans are fond of sourdough, though, they were probably pleased by the Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread. This springtime Costco bakery item did not hold back on the blueberries, meaning the antioxidant-rich fruit finally got its due.
A sweet and tangy pie
Even before spring had officially arrived (and months before the weather warmed up in northern climates) Costco heralded the season with its Kirkland Signature Lemon Custard Pie. It had the same sunny yellow filling that you'll find in a lemon meringue pie but instead of whipped egg whites it was topped with a simple whipped cream border. Each pie was meant to serve 16 people, making it a good candidate for Easter dinners.