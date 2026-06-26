Costco's New Ice Cream-Inspired Dessert Has Customers Running To The Bakery
Costco just dropped the perfect summer treat for folks who love ice cream cones, but aren't in the mood for ice cream. According to an Instagram reel posted by influencer costcohotfinds, waffle cone bar cakes are now available in the Costco bakery. "It's a waffle cone bar cake with actual chocolate-filled waffle cones on top," the influencer explained. "The sponge cake layers are so soft and moist, and I love that creamy texture."
Like most of Costco's bar cakes, the waffle cone cake is heavy on the filling, light on the cake. The easy-to-cut, chocolate-and-caramel-drizzled cakes are fit to feed a small crowd and sell for $18.99. Not everyone is willing to share, though. "The problem is the price because I'd want to buy two," wrote one commenter.
The bar cakes appear to be a brand-new item, so availability might be spotty. One commenter griped they were "still waiting for the chocolate chip cookie cake," which launched in January. You can check Costco's website to see if the cake is in stock at your local store.
What is Costco's waffle cone bar cake like?
Since this item is so new, reviews are pending, but Costco's bar cakes often end up being fan favorites. Flavors tend to rotate throughout the year. The bakery launched a crème brȗlée bar cake last November, and customers were excited to see the beloved peaches and cream cake return earlier this year. If you've enjoyed other bar cake iterations, this one is worth a try.
Not everyone was hyped for the cake, though. Some commenters expressed concerns over soggy cones, though @costcohotfinds responded by commenting, "They were very crunchy." Others worried that this was one of the unhealthy foods to avoid at the Costco bakery.
My personal gripe? Customers only get three measly cones per 12-serving cake. Unless you're splitting the cake between three people — or eating it all yourself — someone's getting cheated. Check out the new items in Aldi's freezer aisle if you want to even out the slices: The chain has released several ice cream cone snacks this year.