Costco's New Ice Cream-Inspired Dessert Has Customers Running To The Bakery

Costco just dropped the perfect summer treat for folks who love ice cream cones, but aren't in the mood for ice cream. According to an Instagram reel posted by influencer costcohotfinds, waffle cone bar cakes are now available in the Costco bakery. "It's a waffle cone bar cake with actual chocolate-filled waffle cones on top," the influencer explained. "The sponge cake layers are so soft and moist, and I love that creamy texture."

Like most of Costco's bar cakes, the waffle cone cake is heavy on the filling, light on the cake. The easy-to-cut, chocolate-and-caramel-drizzled cakes are fit to feed a small crowd and sell for $18.99. Not everyone is willing to share, though. "The problem is the price because I'd want to buy two," wrote one commenter.

The bar cakes appear to be a brand-new item, so availability might be spotty. One commenter griped they were "still waiting for the chocolate chip cookie cake," which launched in January. You can check Costco's website to see if the cake is in stock at your local store.