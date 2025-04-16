Unhealthy Foods To Avoid At The Costco Bakery

There is a diverse range of products to choose from at Costco and because of that it is easy to get lost in the labyrinth of the never-ending aisles. However, one section at the back of the store that you might be drawn to just by your nose is the bakery. Once you make it there you will be greeted with a variety of pastries, baked goods, and bread. Some these delicacies are made in-house from scratch, but others come pre-made and are reheated. The same can also be said for whether or not Costco's bakery is Kosher; certain locations in some states are certified as a kosher bakery and some aren't.

Now, you may be tempted to put some of these mouthwatering baked goods in your cart to take home and devour. But before you make that purchase and take that bite, we want to inform you about which of these bakery items aren't the healthiest. To determine which items were unhealthy, we reviewed the recommended daily intake for certain nutrients and how a higher intake of them as well as certain ingredients can affect your health. To learn more about the investigation process, visit the methodology slide at the end of this story. And don't worry, any unsold Costco bakery items are donated to food banks, homeless shelters, and churches, so they aren't going to waste.