A Costco Bakery Favorite Just Went Up In Price

Layers of buttery, flaky dough aren't the only thing Costco is raising with its croissants — Now, it's raising the price. A customer spotted a $1 increase to the warehouse chain's fan-favorite bakery item and shared it on the Reddit page r/Costco.

The photo, which shows the price jump to a total of $6.99, was posted on February 9, 2025, and has garnered over 550 comments. Shoppers and Reddit users aren't happy. "Today's sale was yesterday's normal price," a fellow shopper chimed in. Many are attributing the climb in price to President Donald Trump's return to office. "This is what our country voted for," another commenter added. Others continue to worry about how Trump's potential Mexico tarrifs could affect the fridge with more possible increases in grocery store prices.

In November 2024, a TikTok user who specializes in shopping hacks and deals broadcasted the $5.99 12-pack of Costco croissants in a video. But these fan-favorite 12-count butter croissant packs have experienced a number of cost hikes in recent years.