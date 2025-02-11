A Costco Bakery Favorite Just Went Up In Price
Layers of buttery, flaky dough aren't the only thing Costco is raising with its croissants — Now, it's raising the price. A customer spotted a $1 increase to the warehouse chain's fan-favorite bakery item and shared it on the Reddit page r/Costco.
The photo, which shows the price jump to a total of $6.99, was posted on February 9, 2025, and has garnered over 550 comments. Shoppers and Reddit users aren't happy. "Today's sale was yesterday's normal price," a fellow shopper chimed in. Many are attributing the climb in price to President Donald Trump's return to office. "This is what our country voted for," another commenter added. Others continue to worry about how Trump's potential Mexico tarrifs could affect the fridge with more possible increases in grocery store prices.
In November 2024, a TikTok user who specializes in shopping hacks and deals broadcasted the $5.99 12-pack of Costco croissants in a video. But these fan-favorite 12-count butter croissant packs have experienced a number of cost hikes in recent years.
The fan favorite is money hungry
Costco's butter croissants have been a staple for its bakery for years. Customers love the warehouse outlet for its French-inspired pastries which have inspired inventive fans to give leftover croissants new life as eggy breakfast bakes, or to swing by the bakery to upgrade Costco food court hot dogs with croissant buns. The chain has also leveraged the success of the plain croissants with the introduction of Costco pastry-filled almond croissants, which fans have showered with an equal amount of love.
Though many Reddit users are linking the recent price increase to Trump taking office, the supermarket chain's 12-pack of croissants has experienced frequent, subtle jumps in cost in the past. Back in 2022, on the r/Costco page, another Costco shopper posted about the price of croissants jumping from $4.99 to $5.99. Similar to the current croissant crisis, commenters shared that Costco had also hiked the cost of many other products. So, next time you're feeling that French pastry flair, you might want to look elsewhere for a better deal to get your fix.