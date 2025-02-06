Give Leftover Croissants New Life As Egg-Filled Breakfast Bakes
Here at The Takeout, we're always on the hunt for ways to make our mornings a little bit easier, from hacks to elevate our coffee to the best breakfast foods to meal prep for the week ahead. We're big fans of breakfast sandwiches, anything that'll provide a morning boost of protein as we're hustling out the door. Croissants are another of our favorite breakfast items. Which is why we were excited to discover another time-saving breakfast hack that involves turning leftover croissants into an on-the-go meal.
Give a second life to those almond croissants from Costco by turning them into stuffed croissants. YouTuber @Moribyan demonstrated two of her favorite stuffed croissant recipes that deliver plenty of protein and delicious flavor. Begin by carving out the center of your croissants with a knife and then using your fingers to gently press the dough down until the croissant has a divot like a small boat. One version of the stuffed croissant involves whisking seven or eight eggs in a large bowl along with feta, chopped tomatoes, basil, salt, and black pepper, then pouring the mixture into the croissant and baking it in the oven until golden. Another version in @Moribyan's video involves lining the croissant boats with shredded cheese and slices of uncooked bacon, topping with an egg, and then baking until finished.
These stuffed croissant recipes will save time without sacrificing flavor
The possibilities for stuffed croissants are endless and irresistible. Try whipping up a classic ham and cheese by carving out the croissant, lining it with slices of ham and shredded cheese, and placing a scrambled egg on top. Or, in a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cooked bacon bits, shredded cheese, and green onion, then pour the mixture into the croissant and pop it in the oven. There's always the spin on an egg salad which involves lining the croissant with lettuce and spooning an egg salad mix into the boat.
Looking to shorten that preparation time even further? Pop your stuffed croissants into an air-fryer and revel in an even crispier, flakier breakfast experience. An air fryer is another great way to reheat your stuffed croissants in a hurry, just don't forget to preheat it before you place any food inside. Scrambled, over-easy, whipped, poached, or sunny side up -– however you take your eggs, you'll find these stuffed croissants not only save time but also deliver a meal that's as delicious as it is convenient.