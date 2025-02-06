Give Leftover Croissants New Life As Egg-Filled Breakfast Bakes

Here at The Takeout, we're always on the hunt for ways to make our mornings a little bit easier, from hacks to elevate our coffee to the best breakfast foods to meal prep for the week ahead. We're big fans of breakfast sandwiches, anything that'll provide a morning boost of protein as we're hustling out the door. Croissants are another of our favorite breakfast items. Which is why we were excited to discover another time-saving breakfast hack that involves turning leftover croissants into an on-the-go meal.

Give a second life to those almond croissants from Costco by turning them into stuffed croissants. YouTuber @Moribyan demonstrated two of her favorite stuffed croissant recipes that deliver plenty of protein and delicious flavor. Begin by carving out the center of your croissants with a knife and then using your fingers to gently press the dough down until the croissant has a divot like a small boat. One version of the stuffed croissant involves whisking seven or eight eggs in a large bowl along with feta, chopped tomatoes, basil, salt, and black pepper, then pouring the mixture into the croissant and baking it in the oven until golden. Another version in @Moribyan's video involves lining the croissant boats with shredded cheese and slices of uncooked bacon, topping with an egg, and then baking until finished.