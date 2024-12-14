How To Make A Bacon Egg And Cheese Sandwich Without 3 Different Pans
Breakfast is arguably the trickiest meal of the day. Science hammers home its importance, but who wants to wake up early enough to cook a fresh breakfast before tumbling out the door on an average workday? The need to balance a few more winks of sleep with good eating habits gave rise to meal prep culture, and there are plenty of breakfast foods that you can prepare in advance and enjoy later. This might mean eating the same meal for a while, but hey, there's a psychological component to eating the same breakfast every day. Who's going to judge you for taking a little comfort in familiarity? Especially if that familiarity comes in the form of meat, cheese, and egg sandwiched between bread.
Long story short: Breakfast sandwiches are the perfect solution to many breakfast-related woes. To start, they're highly customizable. You can add any ingredient you want: Trade the eggs for vegan egg substitutes or egg whites, change the protein from sausage to bacon, tofu, and more, and use whatever bread you have on hand. They're also easy to make in one pan. Just pour scrambled eggs into a hot pan, place your toasted bread butter side up into them, and flip the whole thing, bread and all, when the eggs are cooked through. All that's left is to place your meat and cheese of choice on the eggs and fold one slice of bread onto the other to create the perfect sandwich.
Save more time with these breakfast sandwich hacks
We're a big fan of timesaving breakfast hacks, so here are a few for when you crave a breakfast sandwich. First, let's focus on the meat. You can add a variety of lesser-known breakfast meat that you don't have to cook, like salami or pastrami. If you're dying for a classic bacon or sausage sandwich, just cook the meat in advance and set it in your freezer or fridge for later use. Slap it on your sandwich while the eggs are cooking to warm it up again, easy-peasy.
For an even greater time saver, make the whole sandwich in advance. Cook your eggs and bread in the pan, slide on some precooked breakfast meat, and top with a slice of cheese before folding it into a sandwich. Then wrap the assembled sandwich in microwave- or oven-safe paper and store it in the fridge or freezer. When you're on your way out the door, just grab one and pop it into the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds. You can't beat a hot breakfast sandwich that's ready in a minute or less, and future you will surely thank past you for the full stomach.