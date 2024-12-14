How To Make A Bacon Egg And Cheese Sandwich Without 3 Different Pans

Breakfast is arguably the trickiest meal of the day. Science hammers home its importance, but who wants to wake up early enough to cook a fresh breakfast before tumbling out the door on an average workday? The need to balance a few more winks of sleep with good eating habits gave rise to meal prep culture, and there are plenty of breakfast foods that you can prepare in advance and enjoy later. This might mean eating the same meal for a while, but hey, there's a psychological component to eating the same breakfast every day. Who's going to judge you for taking a little comfort in familiarity? Especially if that familiarity comes in the form of meat, cheese, and egg sandwiched between bread.

Long story short: Breakfast sandwiches are the perfect solution to many breakfast-related woes. To start, they're highly customizable. You can add any ingredient you want: Trade the eggs for vegan egg substitutes or egg whites, change the protein from sausage to bacon, tofu, and more, and use whatever bread you have on hand. They're also easy to make in one pan. Just pour scrambled eggs into a hot pan, place your toasted bread butter side up into them, and flip the whole thing, bread and all, when the eggs are cooked through. All that's left is to place your meat and cheese of choice on the eggs and fold one slice of bread onto the other to create the perfect sandwich.