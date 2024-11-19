Ingredients You Should Be Adding To Your Egg Salad

When it comes to traditional American eats, egg salad is a staple. Complete with hard-boiled eggs, mayo, and various yummy ingredients, egg salad is a classic go-to lunch menu option. Still, even the classics can get a bit drab, especially if this specific dish is part of your weekly — or daily — rotation. Thankfully, there are plenty of easy ways to amp up this traditional meal and turn it into something marvelous. In this post, we're illuminating the ways you can elevate egg salad using fun and interesting add-ins.

From unexpected condiments to meaty extras, there's something for everyone on the upcoming list. Also, be sure to take note of any special instructions regarding each ingredient, as a few of them might require changes to your standard egg salad recipe to help flavors meld. Join us as we uncover the delicious ingredients you should consider the next time you're whipping up an egg salad.