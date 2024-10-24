The Best Egg Salad Variations From Around The World

When most of us think of an egg salad, we automatically conjure images of a creamy mix of finely chopped hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, and a few add-ins such as carrots, celery, and chives. However, not all egg salads are created equal. Chefs around the world have put their own spins on this iconic dish, infusing it with local ingredients and flavors. These culinary efforts showcase not just different food traditions, but the exceptional potential of this humble dish.

While eggs have been around since time immemorial and mayo is said to have been invented by a French chef in 1756, the combination of the two didn't become popular until the early 20th century. In fact, one of the earliest recipes for the version of the dish we are most familiar with, but using butter instead of mayo, was published in The Journal News in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1899.

Whatever the recipe, it's hard to say no to a perfectly-crafted egg salad. Whether served on its own, as a side, or piled between slices of white bread, the dish features a winning combination of flavors and textures. Got an appetite? Check out our list of the best egg salads from around the world.