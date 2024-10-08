5 Ways To Take Your Egg Sandwich To The Next Level
Eggs are something we all tend to have a carton of in the fridge, but they may sit there forgotten for quite some time if we think of them solely as a breakfast food — who has time to cook in the mornings? — or a baking ingredient since baking, too, takes time we don't always have. It may come as somewhat of a revelation to realize that the egg sandwich may be one of the most satisfying dinners you can make in under five minutes, way better than a bowl of cereal and at least on par with upgraded instant ramen noodles. Once you've mastered the basics of fried egg + two pieces of toast, however, it's time to take things up a notch. To help with this, we consulted our egg guru, Nelson Serrano-Bahri of the American Egg Board. (His nameplate, if he has one, reads "Director of Innovation.")
Serrano-Bahri, of course, says it all starts with the incredible, edible egg, as per his organization's slogan. (It's even the url.) What you want, he tells us, is a "perfectly fried egg, with a creamy, golden yolk for richness." Well, of course, you do. There are different ways to go about achieving that, but we suggest you start by checking out our list of five different ways to fry eggs, ranging from classic to creamy to crispy. You might also wish to scramble or poach them quickly and easily in the microwave.
Consider a different type of bread
While that loaf of standard supermarket white or wheat bread makes perfectly serviceable toast for your sandwich, just about any other type of bread would also work and can add a different dimension to the dish. Nelson Serrano-Bahri suggests the ever-trendy sourdough, while he also favors a thick slice of brioche. Texas toast, too, would make for an extra-thick sandwich, and the garlic-flavored kind you can buy in the supermarket frozen food aisle will add extra flavor. Darker breads like rye and pumpernickel would also make tasty egg sandwiches.
Leftover hamburger buns or dinner rolls would be great for egg sandwiches since you can scoop out a little hollow for your egg. This gives the yolk a better chance of not being squished once you pile on the toppings. Bagels will also work since they already come with that handy hole. A tortilla could even be used to make an egg wrap since that's technically a sandwich, isn't it? If you fill it with scrambled eggs instead of fried ones, you may be edging into breakfast burrito territory, but we're not here to launch another "is it or isn't it a sandwich?" debate. After all, the ones surrounding hot dogs and hamburgers have yet to be settled.
Beef up your egg sandwich with added protein
While a single large egg contains about 6 grams of protein, the general recommendation is that we eat between ⅓ and ½ gram of protein per pound of body weight per day. This means if you weigh 150 pounds, you should be taking in maybe 18 grams per meal (assuming you have three meals a day). Instead of triple-stacking your egg, boost your sandwich's protein content and flavor at the same time by adding some type of meat or meat substitute. "For a bold flavor twist," says Nelson Serrano-Bahri, "try adding crispy prosciutto or bacon jam for a salty and savory kick." He also suggests adding a strip of bacon or sausage patty, while country ham and Canadian bacon are two other tasty, yet traditional options.
Taking a page from Chick-fil-A's playbook, you can also add a chicken tender or grilled breast to your egg sandwich. Smoked salmon would be a delicious option with a more upscale hipster brunch vibe. Vegetarians can dress their egg sandwiches with plant-based meat substitutes. Vegans, of course, won't be making them at all — alas, while vegan egg replacements are fine for baking, none of the ones currently available can stand in for a fried egg. Should you dare to go where few have been before, though, try making a peanut butter and egg sandwich. If you add bacon and sliced bananas, your stomach may surprise you with a "Thank you very much!" and you can sell your story to the tabloids as "Elvis haunted my innards."
Cheese will make it extra-tasty
Another way to add some extra protein to your egg sandwich, along with giving it a calcium boost, is by topping it with cheese. Who are we kidding, though? The real reason for the cheesin' is that few things on earth taste better than melted cheese. Nelson Serrano-Bahri suggests sharp cheddar, since its tang contrasts nicely with the richness of the egg yolk, but he also endorses the already-oozy brie if you're more into funky flavors.
For more of a southwestern sandwich, you could opt for spicy pepper jack, or go Mexican-style with queso asadero or queso de oaxaca, as both of these cheeses melt well. Swiss cheese, gruyere, provolone, mozzarella, and gouda are also good melters, as is American cheese, the staple of fast food chain breakfast sandwiches such as the McMuffin and Burger King's Croissan'wich. Even a less-melty cheese like feta or parmesan, however, will give your egg sandwich a major flavor boost, as will a cheesy condiment like bulgogi queso dip (which also incorporates a meat element) or smoked gouda sauce.
Sauce adds a certain something
Speaking of sauces, cheesy ones aren't the only options for your egg sandwich. It's perfectly okay to use a pantry staple like ketchup or mustard, while a spicy sauce can will make your eggs unbeatable, whether you're using Tabasco straight from the bottle or prefer a homemade hot sauce. Nelson Serrano-Bahri's a sriracha guy himself, especially in combination with mayonnaise. He also endorses the trendy hot honey, suggesting that it be combined with the sriracha mayonnaise and used as an egg sandwich sauce. If honey and eggs sounds like an unusual combination, it's one with some history behind it. In ancient Rome, it was used to top a type of omelet called ova spongia ex lacte (translation: spongy eggs with milk).
Serrano-Bahri doesn't just go for sweet and creamy sauces for his egg sandwiches, though. He notes, "Chimichurri sauce can provide some heat and herbaceous flavor." Jalapeño pesto, too, can add a spicy edge, while you can use plain pesto or garlicky gremolata if you prefer a less incendiary sauce.
Garnishes aren't just there to look pretty
Even with the right bread, some added protein, cheese, and a sauce, there's still one more element that can take your egg sandwich over the top (in a good way, of course): the perfect garnish. The word may conjure up an image of superfluous greenery or floral bouquets clearly added to a dish simply to make it look pretty on social media. However, the right garnish can actually add to the flavor or feel of your sandwich. Nelson Serrano-Bahri recommends adding either everything bagel seasoning or crispy onions to provide some crunch, while crumbled bacon bits can perform a similar function. You can even top your egg sandwich with crushed chips to add some tasty texture.
Vegetables, too, can be added to your sandwich. Sliced avocados are smooth and creamy, while arugula brings a bit of bitterness. Serrano-Bahri recommends pickled vegetables, as well, saying these can "add a tangy brightness." If pickles are a big dill to you, there's no reason you can't throw some sandwich slices on top of your egg. Pickled onions would add some aromatic snap, and jalapeño slices could spice things up a bit.