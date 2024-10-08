5 Ways To Take Your Egg Sandwich To The Next Level

Eggs are something we all tend to have a carton of in the fridge, but they may sit there forgotten for quite some time if we think of them solely as a breakfast food — who has time to cook in the mornings? — or a baking ingredient since baking, too, takes time we don't always have. It may come as somewhat of a revelation to realize that the egg sandwich may be one of the most satisfying dinners you can make in under five minutes, way better than a bowl of cereal and at least on par with upgraded instant ramen noodles. Once you've mastered the basics of fried egg + two pieces of toast, however, it's time to take things up a notch. To help with this, we consulted our egg guru, Nelson Serrano-Bahri of the American Egg Board. (His nameplate, if he has one, reads "Director of Innovation.")

Serrano-Bahri, of course, says it all starts with the incredible, edible egg, as per his organization's slogan. (It's even the url.) What you want, he tells us, is a "perfectly fried egg, with a creamy, golden yolk for richness." Well, of course, you do. There are different ways to go about achieving that, but we suggest you start by checking out our list of five different ways to fry eggs, ranging from classic to creamy to crispy. You might also wish to scramble or poach them quickly and easily in the microwave.