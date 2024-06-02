16 Ingredients That Will Make Your Fried Eggs Unbeatable

Crack your egg into the pan, let it sizzle, watch until the perfect time, and then give it a flip. Let it cook a little longer until you reach your desired level of doneness and — voilá — you have a fried egg.

A fried egg is a fried egg is a fried egg ... right? Well, not really. While fried eggs are delicious, don't make the mistake of thinking this simple breakfast staple (or anytime food — who doesn't love a fried egg on their burger?) is without room for improvement. You can level up your fried eggs with just a few ingredients that you likely already have in your pantry.

Some of these ingredients act as the perfect cooking fat or liquid to replace your typical oil or butter, while others fuse to your fried egg to create a one-of-a-kind concoction that's equal parts surprising and delightful. Each one, however, is sure to make your fried eggs unbeatable. Here are our top recommended ingredients, and how to use them.

