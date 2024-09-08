The Mayo Swap You Need For Creamy Deviled Eggs

Unless you're a certified hater — and they do exist, somehow — there's nothing about the classic deviled egg that needs fixing. If you're grazing the snack table at a party and light up at the sight of one of these old-school hors d'oeuvres, you pretty much know what you're going to get: a hollowed-out egg white stuffed with a creamy, slightly piquant filling of mashed yolks, mayonnaise, and mustard, maybe sprinkled with some minced chives and a dash of paprika. That's it, and by and large that is good enough.

And yet, society does not advance by resting on the laurels of "good enough." Even if nobody needs to completely revolutionize the deviled egg, there are tweaks available that can make it subtly, if undeniably, more appealing — and with so few ingredients, even a small adjustment can have a big impact. In that spirit, we've got a suggestion for making your deviled eggs even creamier and more flavorful: Swap sour cream for the mayo. All of it, or just some — that's up to you. But what this kitchen hack yields is a deviled egg that, while still super-creamy, has an extra kick of fresh flavor thanks to the inclusion of tangy sour cream. You'll want to keep this one in your repertoire.