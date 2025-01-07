Here's Why Costco's Almond Croissant Pastries Are So Good

The best part of Costco is arguably its robust bakery section. Seriously, I live alone but I still just renewed my membership for the year strictly to keep access to all of the fresh pastries and baked goods the Costco bakery pumps out daily. Among mine and many other shoppers' personal favorites are the buttery, flakey Costco croissants that sell for roughly $5.99 depending on your location for a pack of 12 — a pretty good deal at $0.50 a croissant if you ask me.

Costco also utilizes its rich croissant pastry recipe for other baked goods like Danishes. Costco's newest baked good is also built on the chain's delicious croissant dough: the almond croissant pastry.

With the base taken care of, the croissant shells are then filled in the center with a sweet almond pastry filling made out of ground almonds, butter, sugar, eggs, and almond extract to ensure an extra sweet and nutty flavor. Then for good measure, the filled pastry is sprinkled with thinly sliced almonds before getting baked to a golden brown and topped with a snowy dusting of powdered sugar.