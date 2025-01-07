Here's Why Costco's Almond Croissant Pastries Are So Good
The best part of Costco is arguably its robust bakery section. Seriously, I live alone but I still just renewed my membership for the year strictly to keep access to all of the fresh pastries and baked goods the Costco bakery pumps out daily. Among mine and many other shoppers' personal favorites are the buttery, flakey Costco croissants that sell for roughly $5.99 depending on your location for a pack of 12 — a pretty good deal at $0.50 a croissant if you ask me.
Costco also utilizes its rich croissant pastry recipe for other baked goods like Danishes. Costco's newest baked good is also built on the chain's delicious croissant dough: the almond croissant pastry.
With the base taken care of, the croissant shells are then filled in the center with a sweet almond pastry filling made out of ground almonds, butter, sugar, eggs, and almond extract to ensure an extra sweet and nutty flavor. Then for good measure, the filled pastry is sprinkled with thinly sliced almonds before getting baked to a golden brown and topped with a snowy dusting of powdered sugar.
Costco's almond croissants are a delicious deal
The flavor of Costco's new pastries is reminiscent of a traditional almond croissant you could find in a bakery or traditional French patisserie, just with the ease of buying it in a Costco bakery. These pastries are being sold in a pack of 6 for $11.99, depending on your location of course, which is still a steal considering you could pay upwards of $5 per pastry at a cafe.
The almond croissant pastries have been available before in other countries under the name almond blossoms, but this is the US debut of the treat. Fans on Instagram are very excited by the new addition, with user @costco.twins commenting "We ❤️ these!" and @katiebiotyrichardson proclaiming "They look delicious!!!" in the comments. If you love a sweet breakfast treat, you'll want to run out to your local Costco to snag a pack of these babies.