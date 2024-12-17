Hidden Secrets Of The Costco Bakery

Costco's oversized muffins have long been a favorite among shoppers, but parents have discovered an ingenious way to make these treats more practical for toddlers and kids. The "mom muffin hack" has taken social media by storm, and for good reason — it's a brilliant solution for portion control and meal prep.

The strategy is surprisingly simple: Take those massive Costco muffins, which can be overwhelming for smaller appetites, and quarter them before freezing them in gallon Ziploc bags. You create 16 perfectly sized servings from a standard pack of four muffins. This approach makes the portions more manageable for children and prevents the muffins from going bad.

When breakfast time rolls around, simply pull out the number of quarters needed and nuke them for 30 seconds in the microwave. The result is a fresh-tasting treat that's appropriately sized for little ones. The hack becomes even more valuable when you consider the cost savings. By stretching each muffin into multiple servings, you're getting more value for your money.

