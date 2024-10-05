Does Costco Make Its Bakery Items From Scratch?

Costco's bakery boasts cheesecakes bigger than your face and boxes of buttery croissants that would make a cafe owner consider closing up shop. However, not every item is made from scratch. Some of Costco's bakery items are premade and some are not. The massive cinnamon rolls might call to you, but they could be partially premade rolls.

Every trip to Costco can be an exercise in self-discipline. Try not to take every Costco free sample available (something I often fail to do). Avert your eyes from the massive flat screen televisions conveniently located near the front entrance. But, do you really want to pass up the chance at freshly baked goods? Costco first introduced its scratch bread program back in 2015; this brought multigrain and country French scratch-made bread loaves to Costco stores.

The pies might be a slice of delight, but were they made by hand or outside of the warehouse store and shipped? Spoiler alert: most of the pies are in fact made from scratch, with the exception of the apple pie (more on that later). The bakers at Costco might decorate and package the cannolis and cookies, but are they throwing in the chocolate chips? It's time to find out. Here's what Costco's bakers make from scratch.