How President Trump's Potential Mexico Tariffs Would Affect Your Fridge

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, one of the hot topics of then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign was tariffs on foreign imports. Along the campaign trail, Trump defended the potential tariffs as means to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking, and boost the production of American goods. His plans — which would hike prices from production plants to grocery store aisles — sent foreboding shockwaves of uncertainty and fear to consumers, retailers, and foreign producers alike. Now that President Trump is in office, those anxieties have become reality.

At an Oval Office signing ceremony on January 20, 2025, Trump reaffirmed his plans to impose a 25% tariff on all imported goods from Mexico and Canada and projected for them to go into effect on February 1. Mexico is among the top-three U.S. trading partners — in 2024, the U.S. imported $475 billion in Mexican products.

Imposing a tariff of 25% on all Mexican goods would cause sharp cost hikes to trickle down the consumer chain. The tariffs would force Mexican producers to increase their prices to compensate for the tax, and retailers importing those goods would need to also increase their prices to account for the cost of more expensive goods. The last peg of the chain — consumers — would be the ones absorbing the hiked costs, forcing American shopping habits to drastically shift. Here are the products at risk.