12 Fan-Favorite Costco Bakery Items That Were Discontinued

Having a Costco membership is like having exclusive VIP access at a show or event, especially since the wholesaler started requiring customers to scan their membership cards at the door, but for everyday shopping. Once you scan your card you are given access to the promised land of bulk bags of your favorite snacks, a wide variety of protein options — some of which you should buy and others that you should avoid — massive packs of paper towel and toilet paper that should last the buyer months, and pre-prepared meals that makes life easier on those lazy nights. However, one of the grocer's sections that has some of the most delectable items is Costco's bakery.

If shoppers aren't drawn to that portion of the warehouse by the sight of the mouthwatering baked goods alone then they might be by the inviting aroma that's coming from its ovens. From its cheesecakes to its seasonal pies, and diverse selection of breads, Costco's bakery produces items from scratch on-site daily. After having their senses enveloped, members can't help but grab at least one (or a few, we're not judging) of the baked goods to take home and try. Now, some products they are going to fall in love with and others they'll find just simply aren't worth the price. The real issue is when a bakery item becomes a fan-favorite and then disappears from the shelves, leaving members disappointed and missing their beloved baked goods. Here are bakery items that Costco sadly discontinued and some members are still hoping to make a return.