Discontinued Costco Grocery Products We Probably Won't Get Back

There's a clever reason why Costco does not label its aisles: It creates a built-in element of discovery. That way its customers, or rather members paying for the privilege of shopping there, wander the vast, warehouse-style store, check out the floor-to-ceiling shelves, and stumble upon an interesting item or two to purchase that they didn't initially intend to buy. That adds up to big bucks for Costco, but also some wonderful prizes and treasures for shoppers. Some of those products, many sold under Costco's in-house Kirkland Signature brand, earn a loyal following over time for their quality and value, and those things keep customers coming back to the store to buy them, trip after trip, year after year.

But as much as Costco likes to introduce its members to new products, it is persistently clearing away shelf, fridge, and freezer space for new, exciting, bargain-priced bulk items. For a variety of reasons, the store chain will suddenly get rid of products that it has carried for years and then publicly say nothing or nearly nothing about it, leaving its customers disappointed. Here are some of the most noticeably missing and deeply missed discontinued products to ever once grace a Costco warehouse that are pretty unlikely to ever make a comeback, based on our research.