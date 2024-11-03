Costco Food Court Items That Are Wildly Unhealthy

A trip to Costco isn't really a trip to Costco without a stop at the Costco Food Court. Not really a food court in the shopping mall sense, it's more of a snack bar attached to a kitchen that churns out fast food items with remarkable speed and consistency. The Costco Food Court, which is full of secrets, gets just a couple more bucks out of customers who have already spent so much because it's the only hot and ready food source on the premises, and because the food is so cheap — a few bucks for a giant hot dog and a soda or a big slice of pepperoni pizza is just too good to pass up.

From the frozen desserts and sandwiches to the snacks and salads, the offerings are quite tasty. But, there's another price to be paid: Most every item on that menu is woefully calorically dense and or is loaded with too much saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium, or sugar. According to the U.S.D.A.'s Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a reasonably active adult can healthily consume about 2,000 calories a day, along with no more than 65 total grams of fat, 20 grams of saturated fat, 300 milligrams of cholesterol, 2,400 milligrams of sodium, and 300 grams of carbohydrate (including a limit of 50 grams of added sugars). Based on those recommendations, these are the most nutritionally dangerous items up for sale at the Costco Food Court.