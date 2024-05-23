The Surprising Way Costco Slices Up Its Pizza To Uniform Perfection

I'm not going to kid myself when I say that the Costco food court is one of my favorite (if not actual favorite) parts about the massive warehouse club. I mean, $1.50 for a hot dog and a soda? Two bucks for a slice of pizza? Are you kidding? Part of the satisfaction in the food is its consistency — it's all the same jumbo hot dogs and large servings of pizza. And when you order a slice, it's hard not to wonder how they manage to cut them so uniformly, because a whole pie is a whopping 18 inches in diameter.

Advertisement

Though I'd like to tell you that consistently slicing a pizza with a regular pizza cutter is a mindlessly easy task, I can tell you from my time in a pizza kitchen that it's not, especially when you're slammed with business. One wrong cut across the pizza, and you end up with a few puny slices while the others are massive. A video I stumbled across on social media shows an unusual metal tool that ensures each Costco pizza gets cut into six identical honkin' big slices, making me not-so-secretly wish I'd had one of these things back in my pizza-slinging days.