You're Missing Out On A Totally Free Way To Upgrade Your Costco Pizza

As far as warehouse chain food courts go, Costco's is among the most beloved, with the giant retailer serving up snacks like the $1.50 hot dog combo or $2.50 ice cream sundae. But shoppers absolutely love the Costco pizza, if only for its price (rather than its taste, about which customers are sharply divided). After all, you can purchase the pizza for $1.99 per slice or just $9.95 for an entire 18-incher, a pretty decent price for a whole pie.

The pizzas have seen some variations in the past, like the beloved combo pizza, but ever since pre-pandemic times, the only options have been the two basics: cheese and pepperoni.

Still, humans are nothing if not resourceful, and as soon as club members heard that the chain was bringing back a pre-pandemic topping — the chopped onions for Costco hot dogs — they spotted an opportunity to dress up their pizzas for free. Throwing chopped raw onions on a Costco pizza is a low-effort, no-cost way to enhance its flavor.