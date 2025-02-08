7 Costco Meats You Should Buy And 5 You Should Avoid

Shopping at Costco can be a daylong adventure. There are all kinds of things to discover, from the ridiculously rare and expensive — like the $40,000 four-pack of vintage wine that gave customers some serious sticker shock — to the arrival of a new and delicious chocolate chip cookie. But there's a downside to shopping at Costco: Since you're buying a lot of things in bulk, it can be tough to decide whether or not you want to lay out some serious cash for a bulk buy that you may or may not like.

That's especially true for things like meat and seafood. Sure, you can order four A5 Grade Wagyu steaks from Costco's website, but should you? Is it really worth the $469.99 price tag (at the time of this writing)? While we're not going to tell you to go out and spend that, we can tell you what the experiences of other customers have been.

So, that's where we went to put together our recommendations on Costco's meat. One person's experiences don't really give the whole picture, after all, so we checked out a ton of online reviews and scoured a ton of social media posts and threads to find out what people are saying about Costco's meats. That's the good, the bad, and the outraged — and, we looked at some of the rarer items that you might miss, because they're online-only. And some of those you should definitely try.