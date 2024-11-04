Here's Why Costco's Serrano Ham Leg Is Too Good Of A Deal To Pass Up

Nothing tells you it's the holiday season in America quite like a gigantic leg of ham being put on sale. Okay, maybe some other things are more synonymous with the holiday season than specialty meat. But for Costco customers who love just that, the Jamon Serrano bone-in ham leg might be the perfect investment for you, your family, and your friends this holiday season.

In what has become something of a yearly tradition, Costco has yet again released its Serrano ham leg and carving kit box for the holiday season. In exciting news for recurring purchasers of the product, Costco has held strong and priced the specialty meat at the same $100 price tag it has had previously despite countless price hikes in the grocery world over the past few years.

While some might scoff at the idea that a $100 price tag on ham is a fair and relatively low price, the key thing to remember is that the Serrano ham leg weighs in at a massive 14 pounds, thus being able to feed several people at once. Plus, given the fact that the high-quality ham comes with its very own carving stand and carving knife, it's hard to call the Serrano ham leg anything but a must-buy for all the ham lovers out there.