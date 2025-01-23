The Vintage Wine That Gave Costco Shoppers Sticker Shock

As much as Costco is known for selling brand-name items for exceptionally low prices, it's also gained a reputation for stocking luxury products. Aside from the solid bars of gold it sells, Costco has also stocked jewelry priced in the six-figure range, wagyu beef roasts, caviar, and a four-pack of French vintage wine that retailed for a cool $40,000. You've got to laugh. After all, this is the same store that hawks hot dogs and a drink for $1.50.

In the summer of 2024, a Costco located in Silicon Valley in Northern California grabbed shoppers' attention, not to mention headlines, when it was found to be offering the aforementioned $40,000 pack of wine. The wines were from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, an almost 800-year-old vineyard that is considered one of the most famous on the planet. All four wines were 2014 vintages made with pinot noir, one of the three grape varieties that are used to make Champagne. The crown jewel of the collection was a bottle of Romanée-Conti, valued at over $21,000. Only 1,150 cases of this wine are produced annually, making it a rare and coveted find. The remaining three wines were a $5,700 bottle of La Tâche, a $3,200 bottle of Echézeaux, and a Grands-Echézeaux, valued at $3,600. At the time of writing, it appears that the pack is no longer available.